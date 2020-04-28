Silver Alert canceled for Vermillion County woman

UPDATE: The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department said Deborah Pierson has been found.

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a woman who went missing out of Vermillion County early Tuesday morning.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating Deborah S. Pierson’s disappearance. Pierson is a 64-year-old white woman. She is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 101 pounds. She has black hair with green eyes.

Deborah was last seen wearing white pajamas with a pickle pattern and capri style pants. She was last seen in Universal, Indiana around 2 a.m. Tuesday. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at 765-492-3838 or 911.