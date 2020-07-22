Silver Alert issued in Indiana for 1-year-old East Chicago boy

Kannon Ellis [left] Caneesha Ellis [middle] and Jennifer Teniente [right] (Photos Provided By Indiana State Police)

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy missing from East Chicago, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP says 1-year-old Kannon Ellis was last seen Sunday at around 12:15 p.m. and is believed to be with his mother, 17-year-old Caneesha Ellis, and 17-year-old Jennifer Teniente.

Kannon is described as 2 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 18 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red Champion hooded sweater and jeans.

Caneesha is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Teniente is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches, weighs about 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Kannon is in danger.

Anyone with information should call the East Chicago Police Department at 219-391-8796 or 911.