Silver Alert issued out of Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a man missing out of Hendricks County.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Charles Redenbaugh was last seen around 6:30 Tuesday evening in Camby, Indiana. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Redenbaugh is a 38-year-old man. He is 6′ tall and weighs around 300 pounds. He has brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a light-colored jacket and unknown color shoes.

Anyone with information on Redenbaugh’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.