LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Logansport Police Department investigates the disappearance of 19-year-old Nicodemus Smith.

Authorities said Smith is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Thursday around 5:30 p.m. driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla with Indiana registration BUP928.

Smith is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nicodemus Smith, contact the Logansport Police Department at (574) 722-6060 or 911.