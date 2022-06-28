CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as police in Crawfordsville, Indiana investigate the disappearance of an 86-year-old.

Authorities said Arthur Ash was last seen Sunday night around 8:00 p.m.

He is described as 5 feet 10, gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and pajama pants.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Arthur Ash, contact the Crawfordsville Police Department at (765)362-3300 or 911.