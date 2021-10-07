SILVER ALERT: Man missing from Ft. Wayne; subject of statewide Silver Alert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Donald Fischer, 53, a white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fischer was last seen wearing a blue zippered sweatshirt, white shirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

Donald is missing from Fort Wayne, which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Wednesday, October 7, at 6 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Donald Fischer, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.