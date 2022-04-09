Update as of 4-9-22 at 2:20 p.m.: Christopher has been located and is safe, according to officials.

HENDRICKS COUNTY — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is searching for missing 26-year-old male, Christopher Steadmon.

Steadmon was last seen around 9:00 a.m. April 9. He is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches, 157 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, and white tennis shoes.

Christopher is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Christopher Steadmon’s whereabouts, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.