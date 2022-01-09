SILVER ALERT: Missing 80-year-old from Fishers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
linda riebe missing

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing Fishers woman, 80-year-old Linda Riebe.

Linda is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes. She drives a maroon 2016 Toyota Avalon with the license plate NY6772.

She was last seen on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 9:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Linda Riebe, contact the Fishers Police Department at 317-773-1282 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News