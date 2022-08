MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old that has gone missing from Muncie, Indiana.

Authorities said that Haylee Cummings was last seen Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 a.m. At the time she was wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes.

She is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Cummings, contact the Muncie Police Department at (765) 716-9852 or 911.