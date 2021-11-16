SILVER ALERT: North Manchester, Ind. police searching for missing teen

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Wyatt Engle, 18, a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 210 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Engle was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and driving a gold 1999 Buick Park Avenue with an Indiana license plate of 592RTJ.

Wyatt is missing from North Manchester, Indiana which is 112 miles North of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Monday, November 15, at 11:15 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Wyatt Engle, contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.