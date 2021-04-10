SILVER ALERT: Police are searching for a missing 20-year-old Anderson female

ANDERSON, IN — A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 20-year-old Kaylee Hornung from Anderson.

Hornung is described as a white female standing 5’5″ tall, weighing 140 lbs. She has blonde hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a bluish green shirt with dark yoga pants with pink and purple plaid shoes.

She was last seen Friday, April 9th around 5:30pm getting into a silver 4-door sedan with unknown plates.

She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Kaylee Hornung, contact the Anderson Police Department at (765) 642-0221 or 911.