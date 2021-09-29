SILVER ALERT: Police are searching for missing Hendricks County man

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Michael Depasquale, 58, a year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 204 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Depasquale was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and sweatpants.

Michael is missing from Avon, which is 15 miles west of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Tuesday, September 28, at 9 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michael Depasquale, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.