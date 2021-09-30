SILVER ALERT: Police looking for 14-year-old and 16-year-old girls last seen Tuesday in Mishawaka

Lilli Davis (left) and Ashley Taulbee (right)

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for two teens reported missing in Mishawaka.

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, 14-year-old Lilli Davis and 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee were last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 4:45 p.m. They are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Lilli is 5’2” and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in the knee and gray Nike Jordans. Ashley is 5’4” and 140 pounds with blond hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, black and gray jogger pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or call 911.

