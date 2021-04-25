SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing Fort Wayne male

FORT WAYNE, IN — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shane Nguyen, a 55 year old Asian male.

Nguyen is described as 5’6 inches tall, weighing 142 pounds with black hair with brown eyes.

He is reported to be missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 126 miles north east of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 3:00 pm driving a black 2013 Honda Odyssey Van with Indiana license plate VSU544.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shane Nguyen, contact the Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-481-6827 or 911.