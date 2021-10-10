SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing Jasper woman

JASPER, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Jasper Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Linda Hawkins, 67, a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 203 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. Hawkins was last seen wearing a dark colored sweat suit.

Linda is missing from Jasper, which is 121 miles southwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Sunday, October 10, at 12 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Linda Hawkins, contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or 911.