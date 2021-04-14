Silver Alert: Police seek help finding Elkhart teen

ELKHART, Ind. — Police in Elkhart have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing teenager.

Tyrone Kirklen is a 14-year-old Black male. Police say he is 5’8″, 135 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt with a dog on the front, stone washed blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Tyrone is missing from Elkhart, Indiana which is 163 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Tyrone Kirklen, contact the Elkhart City Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.