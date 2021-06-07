Silver Alert: Police seeking information on missing Elkhart teen

INDIANAPOLIS–A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing teenage girl from Elkhart, Indiana.

Authorities said the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Sydney Ray Gunter.

Police said Gunter is described as 5′ 8″ tall, 120 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing yellow one-piece button-up pajamas, and believed to be in a white 2017 Ford Mustang bearing Indiana license plate TY2975.

Gunter is missing from Elkhart, Indiana which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2:30 am.

Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Sydney Gunter is asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at (574) 533-4151 or 911.