RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Courtney Tout.

Tout is described as being a white female, 5’5″, 120 pounds, strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and has a nose piercing.

She was last seen Sunday, October 10th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. and believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.