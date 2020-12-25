Silver Alert: Scottsburg man believed to be in extreme danger

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Scottsburg man whom authorities believe to be in extreme danger.

Jason Vest, 23, is missing from Scottsburg where he was last seen on Dec. 23 at 3 a.m.

Vest is said to be a white male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

The Scottsburg Police Department said Vest may require medical assistance and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with any information on Jason Vest are asked to contact the Scottsburg Police Department at 812-752-4462 or 911.