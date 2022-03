WHEATFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old who has gone missing from Jasper County.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said Emma Whitaker, from Wheatfield, was last seen Thursday around 9 p.m.

She was wearing a blue sweater, tie dye shirt, and blue jeans.

Whitaker is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Emma Whitaker, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at (219) 866-7344 or 911.