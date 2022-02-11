MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday evening for a teen who went missing and was considered to be in extreme danger.

Police in Mooresville said that 15-year-old Grace Maxwell was last seen around 5:38 p.m. Friday. At the time she was wearing a black zip-up Calvin Klein jacket, teal undershirt, black leggings and blue slides.

Again, police believed her to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Grace , contact the Mooresville Police Department at (317) 831-2323 or 911.