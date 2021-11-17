Silver Alert: Wabash County man goes missing

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 56-year-old James Conley.

He is described as bald with green eyes, and was last seen driving a white 2002 Dodge Ram truck with Indiana license plate RRL985.

Conley was last seen Wednesday morning in Liberty Mills, Indiana, about 115 miles north of Indianapolis.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Conley, contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 563-9223 or 911.