SILVER ALERT: Westfield police searching for missing woman

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Westfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Hailey Fishburn, 20, a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Hailey was last seen wearing a long blue denim dress and black shirt.

Hailey Fishburn is missing from Westfield, which is 28 miles north of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 24, at 3:30 p.m.  She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Hailey Fishburn, contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.

