Simon malls to close for Thanksgiving, will open for Black Friday sales

INDIANAPOLIS – Simon Property Group malls will not be open on Thanksgiving.

The company said it’s making the change so employees can spend time with their families on the holiday. The malls will reopen for Black Friday sales.

Locations that will close on Thanksgiving Day include Circle Centre Mall, The Fashion Mall at Keystone, Greenwood Park Mall, Hamilton Town Center and Castleton Square Mall, among others.

Several stores have already said they’ll close on Thanksgiving, including Target and Best Buy locations.

Many retailers will make adjustment for Black Friday, extending sales and deals for weeks instead of just a few days.