GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, Kentucky, lost control of his vehicle due to road conditions and struck the guardrail on the south side of the road.

The vehicle traveled over an embankment and came to a rest on its top.