‘Site of Service’ House amendment causes concern for hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Hospitals are concerned about a “site of service” amendment in HB 1004.

It essentially would decrease reimbursement for treatment centers off the hospital campus.

Hospitals fear that would result in the closure of those locations.

I talked with a cancer patient from a center in Avon about how she’s able to work full time due to the proximity of this center.

Without it, she says she probably would have to quit her job. Lawmakers in favor of the amendment say they’re trying to come up with ways to decrease the cost of health care.

The initial idea is that a hospital with an emergency room and 24 hour care has higher overhead than that of a specific treatment center.

However, hospitals say the state needs to stay out of it and let the free market determine the price.

I’ll have the full story tonight.