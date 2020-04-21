Skeletal remains of missing mother of 6 found in northwest Indiana

GARY, Ind. — The skeletal remains of Jessica Flores, a missing woman believed to be murdered, were found in the woods in Gary, police tell the Times of Northwest Indiana.

Flores, a 36-year-old mother of six, went missing in Gary in February 2019.

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, a car belonging to her boyfriend, Drew Carter III, was found abandoned in South Chicago Heights with fire damage, blood in the back seat, and some of Flores’ belongings.

Court documents say a witness saw Carter shoot Flores during an argument about whether he could have sex with another woman.

Police conducted numerous searches for Flores with drones, helicopters, ATV, and cadaver dogs, but her body was never found.

Carter, who was then 41, was arrested and charged with Flores’ murder last spring.

His trial was scheduled in late September, but Indiana State Police said they wouldn’t be able to analyze all of the evidence in time, so the Lake County prosecutor’s office was granted a request to drop the charges

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, a judge dismissed the murder charges without prejudice, which means they can be refiled in the future.

Carter, who is a convicted felon, stayed in jail on gun charges. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, he had two guns in his car when they took him into custody.

A potential witness in the case, George Heath, was found dead in his home last month. Police say someone shot him in the head.

Last week, a city worker found a human skull and other human remains in a wooded area in the 700 block of Clark Road. According to the coroner’s office, they were able to identify the remains as those of Flores by her dental records.