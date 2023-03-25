INDIANAPOLIS — The Slippery Noodle Inn has announced it is allowing family dining again after a brief period as a 21 and older business.

The bar confirmed the update in a Facebook post on Friday evening. It said that Indiana State Excise Police “issued a clarification” regarding the floor plan.

“We can now return to minors being allowed in designated areas. All minors must enter through our newly designated family dining entrance, on the north side of the building,” a portion of the statement said. “With this change, our business model returns to the original plan the Yeagy family created and wanted for the iconic Slippery Noodle.”

The announcement follows a period of transition for one of Indianapolis’ historic bars. New ownership was announced earlier this month along with a shift to operating exclusively as a 21 and older business due to the previous owners not having the necessary documentation to be open to all ages.

According to the post, family dining areas will be designated and open to minors Monday through Thursday until 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays until 7:30 p.m.