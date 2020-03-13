Small business owners hope new management at Indianapolis apartments will pay long overdue invoices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Small business owners who did work last year at two apartment complexes say they are still owed money.

FOX59 has been looking into TEH Realty, which owns Addison Creek and Lexington Park apartments, for more than six months. Residents complained about deteriorating conditions at the complexes and said they were retaliated against for cooperating with the health department.

Aaron Braxton, owner of AB3 Carpet Cleaning and Services, and other vendors contacted FOX59 and said they were struggling to get TEH Realty to pay overdue invoices.

"I was shocked that they were able to do this to so many people and nothing happens," Braxton said.

Braxton and others, including Eli Zarfati, who owns EZ Computers, received an email from TEH Realty in September, laying out new procedures for invoice payments. Both said that after that, they still did not get paid.

"Every time I ask them something ... they slam the door in my face," Zarfati said.

"Everybody started emailing back and we all found out none of us were getting paid," Braxton said.

FOX59 visited Addison Creek apartments and found out the two complexes are under new management, M2 Property Group in Indianapolis.

"M2 Property Group took over the management of Addison Creek and Lexington Park in January, but have been assisting the ownership since November of last year. We understand that the previous management company, TEH Management, may have had some challenges in the management of the sites and we’re working to correct those missteps. Vendors are encouraged to reach out to me ... with any outstanding invoices with proof of the goods/services rendered and we will get them paid," Director of Operations Scott Beals said in a written statement.

Beals said the company has already paid back additional vendors who filed liens against the two properties in 2019.

Court records show that all outstanding health department cases against Addison Creek have been dismissed after repairs were made and only two cases remain pending at Lexington Park.

Braxton and Zarfati said they hoped to be paid back soon.

"Do the right thing and pay us, at least for the work that we did, I’m not asking anything else," Zarfati said.