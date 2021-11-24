Small Business Saturday expects big business even as supply chain issues persist

Local retailers are touting an alternative to Black Friday and Cyber Monday called Small Business Saturday. Jill Glavan reports.

INDIANAPOLIS — Business owners are predicting this year’s Small Business Saturday will be bigger than ever, but supply chain issues are creating challenges ahead of their busiest shopping day of the year.

“In preparation for Small business Saturday, we try to make sure things are as out as possible,” said Hannah Bair, an employee at Silver in the City.

Bair said ongoing supply chain issues forced the store to order items early and in bulk.

“With some of our stuff, it just got here later,” Bair said. “So we order early and often.”

“We’re having a hard time getting our product in,” said Kim Pauszek, owner of Francis & Fern. “Employees… that’s been an issue as well.”

Pauszek said small businesses are dealing with labor shortages and supply chain issues, on top of recovering from the pandemic.

“I feel like small businesses are taking all of that into consideration and prepping even more this year,” Pauszek said.

Businesses owners are expecting this year’s Small Business Saturday to draw much more attention than previous years.

“It’s going to be, I hope double, what it was last year,” said Jennifer McDaniel, owner of Artisans. “I think it’s going to be really big. We’re hoping everyone supports us. We’re ready for it.”

Owners say the community’s support is essential to their stores’ success.

“Small businesses are really the heart of our community,” Pauszek said. “They say 70 cents of every dollar goes back into the communities.”

For a list of places along Massachusetts Avenue to shop local this Saturday, click here.