Smoke from California wildfires having impact on Indiana, Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS – The impact of wildfires isn’t limited to the west coast.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, smoke from the massive wildfires has moved into the Midwest.

The NWS said the smoke is high in the atmosphere, making for hazy skies and more colorful sunsets for Hoosiers.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland said Wednesday’s skies were hazy and grayish—partially due to smoke from the fires.

The smoke isn’t at ground level and won’t affect air quality as it moves across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley regions, the NWS said.

Smoke from wildfires is moving across the area, high in the atmosphere. This can create more colorful sunsets for #inwx. pic.twitter.com/CNz5WXaR4r — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) September 10, 2020

Here is a look across the #USA and how far reaching the #WestCoastFires #smoke is moving across #NorthAmerica. Please note much of the smoke is much higher up in the atmosphere at the Jet Stream level causing hazy skies across the #OhioValley.#OHwx #PAwx #NWS #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/1W90AcMMaz — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) September 9, 2020