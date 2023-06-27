Wildfire smoke from Canada is impacting central Indiana today and resulting poor air quality. Air Quality Alerts have been issued over the northern tier of the state. However, the air quality is already reaching unhealthy levels near the Indy metro. The smoke near the surface is even reducing the visibility around the area. If you have any underlying lung conditions or asthma, you may need to limit your time outdoors today due to the thick wildfire smoke.

The upper-level low over the Great Lakes will keep the clouds around the northeastern part of the state. The additional clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s this afternoon with Indy rising near the 80° mark. There should be less cloud cover in the south/southwest and it will reflect in the highs. Temperatures are going to rise into the lower 80s near Terre Haute, Bloomington and Columbus.

Hotter, more humid conditions are going to return at the end of the workweek as a ridge sets up over the deep south and Midwest. The humidity will climb to tropical levels as highs reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s. This will make it feel more uncomfortable heading into the weekend.

The weather pattern will turn more unsettled starting Thursday. This new pattern will bring several opportunities to see rainfall and thunderstorms. There should still be many dry hours in between the rain chances through the weekend. But if you have outdoor plans, you will want to have ways to keep an eye on the radar for any thunderstorms that fire up!