Snow flurries and cold temperatures to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS – We dropped to 0° this morning. Yes, you read that right. ZERO. It has been 353 days since we last dropped to zero. Feel-like temperatures in Indy dropped to about -15°. Another cold night is on tap, not nearly as cold as this morning. We stay cold into the weekend with a few snow showers possible. Next week looks warmer!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper single digits and lower teens with feel-like temperatures in the lower single digits by morning. Bundle up as you head out the door! Clouds will increase overnight.

Thursday will be cold with temperatures in the lower 30s and flurries will be possible during the day with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20s.

Friday will bring a chance of snow showers and falling temperatures. We will start off in the middle 20s with temperatures falling from there. Snow showers will be possible during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday will be cold with temperatures in the middle 20s and Sunday will have temperatures in the middle 30s!

To start off next week, temperatures will top off in the lower 40s which will feel like t-shirt weather after the cold snap we’ve been experiencing. Tuesday will have temperatures in the 50s with showers arriving late.