INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is working to prepare streets for icy conditions after a rainy morning.

1″ to 2″ of rain is expected in some spots of the area. However, due to frozen and solid soil underfoot, runoff from the heavier rain will likely cause some local flooding, along with pooling/ponding on area roads.

This will transition to freezing as snow and ice will begin falling in late afternoon, making roads slick and slushy.

Indy DPW activated Snow Force Crews at 11 a.m. to treat thoroughfares and secondary streets. The department anticipates crews will work at least two 12-hour shifts, remaining into Friday morning.

The drivers are strategically dropping de-icing “salt” material, so it will be effective on roadways, but not washed away with any heavy rain showers. The department said stormwater, forestry, and traffic signal crews will also be available to address issues related to gusty winds and high water on roadways.

If a roadway is impassable due to high water or a downed tree limb, or if a traffic signal is malfunctioning, residents should contact the Mayor’s Action at 317-327-4622. Calls to the Mayor’s Action Center after normal business hours can be directed to DPW Dispatch by selecting option ‘2’.

People should drive with care during wintry conditions, especially on bridge overpasses or locations known to get slippery. Leave plenty of time to safely reach your destination, allow plenty of clearance near other vehicles, and keep at least three car lengths between your vehicle and Snow Force trucks.

To see how crews are doing when it comes to treating roads using Indy Snow Force viewer click here.