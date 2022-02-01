Snow shoveling tips to protect your heart

INDIANAPOLIS — As we prepare for the midweek storm, it’s important to keep yourself safe not only indoors, but also outdoors. The American Heart Association is encouraging Hoosiers to protect themselves while shoveling snow and to know the signs of a heart attack.

“Shoveling snow can be a very vigorous activity, and you’re basically doing it ‘in a freezer,’” says Dr. William Gill, a cardiologist who is immediate past-president of the American Heart Association board of directors in Indianapolis. “Those conditions can very quickly lead to stress on the heart.”

Here are some of the ways you can safely shovel, according to a statement by the AHA:

Give yourself a break. Take frequent rest breaks during shoveling so you don’t overstress your heart. Pay attention to how your body feels during those breaks.

“I can’t stress enough the urgency of getting proper treatment for a heart attack,” says Dr. Gill. “Don’t die of doubt – whether that is doubting your symptoms could be a heart attack or whether you have doubts about going to the hospital during the COVID pandemic. Hospitals are safe and offer life-saving treatment.”

Signs of a heart attack to be weary of:

Call 911 immediately if you are experiencing any of these symptoms.