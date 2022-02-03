Snowfall leaves downtown diners going hungry

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis was deserted today, the only people on the streets were crews clearing sidewalks for workers and residents who stayed home.

As a result, snowbound diners reached out to the relatively few restaurants that bothered to open at all to cure their lunchtime cravings.

“I was at the office this morning and we were having trouble finding a pizza joint and I said, ‘Hey, I got a guy,’” said Bryan Teed of Superior Industrial Solutions. “I texted George and he said he had 15 pies on the way.”

George Stergiopoulos said he didn’t intend to open Giorgio’s just off Monument Circle as the road conditions were too hazardous for his staff to come to work.

“The phone’s been ringing off the hook. I just turned it off because it wouldn’t quit, but we had Grubhub pick up a large order today,” he said. “We made some promises to some people about some deliveries and we keep our promises here at Giorgio’s.”

Downtown restaurant owners contacted by FOX59 News said they didn’t intend to open today but hoped to be back at work Friday after the snowfall stops.

Rhys Wilson rode his bicycle through the piles of snow and slush along downtown streets, delivering sandwiches for Jimmy John’s.

“It’s a little slick. Luckily there aren’t too many cars. It’s kind of slow going at the moment but you just keep on pushing through it,” he said. “When you got one of those big orders and it’s in one of those box containers on your back, it gets kinda tough because it’s already hard enough staying on the streets, staying upright, but when the wind hits those big boxes, you get pushed around quite a bit.”

Wilson’s boss was closing the restaurant at 1 p.m.

Big George was locking his door, too, as soon as Teed and his friend left with their pizzas for 40 people back at the office.

“How’s it feel to be a hero in a snowstorm?” I asked Teed.

“I’m far from a hero,” he said. “I’m just picking up pizza for some friends.”

Teed hoisted the final pizza boxes, the last three containing Sicilian pies.

“I can’t do much,” said Teed, “but I can get pizza.”

Spoken like a true hero.