Snowplow drivers main focus of INDOT’s statewide hiring fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning ahead for the upcoming winter.

INDOT is hosting its statewide hiring event on Thursday, specifically focused on seasonal jobs, especially snowplow drivers.

“We host these seasonal hiring fairs every year to focus completely on snowplow drivers because they run the show,” said INDOT’s Communications Director Mallory Duncan. “They’re the ones you see out there in our yellow trucks every winter that are plowing the snow and making sure that our roads are safe for Hoosiers across the state.”

Positions start at about $20 an hour, along with opportunities for sign-on and retention bonuses if you have your CDL.

“If you come in, you have your CDL and you’re hired, you will qualify for a $250 sign-on bonus and then a $500 retention bonus,” Duncan said. “So we want to bring in our seasonals, count on them and keep them throughout the entire winter to help us out.”

Hosting these hiring events earlier is also part of INDOT’s plan to attract more people. Duncan says they recently held another one just a few weeks ago, but held it during the afternoon hours for further reach.

Thursday’s event is from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. While it is happening statewide at various locations, Indy’s location is 7105 S. Brookville Road.

INDOT is looking to hire about 150 seasonal drivers statewide. In Indianapolis, specifically, Duncan says they’re in really good shape and are only down about three or four drivers.

A big part of that, Duncan says, are INDOT’s transfer drivers.

“Our numbers are where we can plow snow, and everything will get done,” said Duncan. “No one should worry about their roads getting plowed, or the interstates getting plowed, this winter because we pull from a lot of different areas for our snowplow drivers. We have a lot of construction workers, and maintenance workers and some other positions at INDOT that transfer to snowplow drivers in the winter.”

Along with snowplow drivers, INDOT is also looking to hire for other positions like highway technicians, engineers and mechanics. Duncan says retention bonuses will also apply to these positions.

Walk-ins are welcome for Thursday’s job fair, and interviews will be done on the spot.

While it’s not required, you can apply ahead online or visit in.gov to see what’s available.