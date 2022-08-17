CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation by Indiana State Police has led to a Carmel officer being charged with identity deception after he allegedly made derogatory comments online while posing as someone else.

In February, ISP was contacted by a man from Loganville, Georgia who claimed his identity was being used on social media by another person.

An investigation led ISP to 32-year-old Andrew Longyear of Fishers, a former Clay County Sheriff’s Department deputy who joined the Carmel Police Department in 2021.

ISP said Longyear posted derogatory comments on the “Brazil Indiana Chatter” social media page and posted derogatory comments towards an individual while he used the cover photo and identity of the man from Georgia.

Today, a Clay County Superior Court judge granted an arrest warrant for Longyear, who was arrested at the Clay County Justice Center without incident.

Longyear faces two charges that include identity deception. He was released on his own recognizance.