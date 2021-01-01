Some Hoosiers eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine first are hesitant to take it

Bloomington, Ind. – They are frontline workers with first access to the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana but not all of them are willing to take it right now. It’s a trend happening nationwide too.

A recent study found fewer Americans stated they were somewhat or very likely to get vaccinated. According to data published in the Journal of American Medical Association, the percentage declined from 74 percent to 56 percent between April 1-14 and November 25-December 8. The second survey was conducted after the releases of high vaccine efficacy for two vaccines in phase 3 trials and prior to Emergency Use Authorization.

According to Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan, frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities are able to receive their first dose right now. They are the first group in the state to get the vaccine. Frontline workers also include emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says about 70 percent of firefighters in the state are dual-certified, meaning they hold EMS certification.

Over at Bloomington Fire Department, Fire Chief Jason Moore said about 40% of his firefighters feel confident in the vaccine.

Chief Moore has received his first dose of COVID-19 and some others in the department have too.

“You worry about when you come home did you take something with you to your family. You worry about your crews when they go out,” said Battalion Chief Roger Kerr.

Those are some of the reasons Battalion Chief Kerr decided to get vaccinated. He also said his mother is older and he wanted some peace of mind for when he visits her.

“You’ve thought, ok, I have done something else to not take it home or not take it in here,” he explained.

At his fire station, he said roughly two-thirds of the crew reported they were not planning to take the vaccine right now. One of those firefighters who is still hesitant is Seth Staggs.

“When I was younger, I had pretty nasty reactions to flu vaccines,” he said. “As an adult, I just want to see how it goes,” Staggs said.

Staggs has also been a paramedic for more than 10 years. His wife, who is also a paramedic, decided to take the vaccine this week.

“I just want to see if people have allergic reactions or if there are any side effects any illnesses they have,” he said.

This week Dr. Anthony Fauci said he believes 70 to 85 percent of Americans need to be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.

Indiana University Health also conducted an internal survey to find out how many within their network are willing to get vaccinated. They found 93 percent of physicians said they would get the vaccine when eligible.

“That is something we want to spread,” said Dr. Chris Weaver, Senior VP of Clinical Effectiveness at IU Health. “Obviously, those are people that are used to reading the evidence that are well aware of the science and the success of it.”

Weaver said when the survey included all healthcare workers, the numbers dropped to 60 or 70 percent.