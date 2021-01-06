Some Hoosiers find stimulus payments sent to wrong account

INDIANAPOLIS — The rollout of the second round of stimulus payments is underway, and some Hoosiers are reporting issues with receiving their payment.

The relief payments started being sent out on Dec. 29 and will continue to go out through Jan. 15. According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), if you are eligible and do not receive your payment in full by then, you will need to claim it on your 2020 tax return.

Some taxpayers, who use tax preparation services like H&R Block, are reporting their second economic impact payment was deposited into an account they don’t recognize, and now they are having trouble getting answers on where it went and when they could expect to see it.

For Hoosiers like Justin Sparks, a single parent, and his daughter, 2020 was an especially difficult year.

“It’s just been a rough — this whole experience, you know,” he said, fighting back tears. “I’ve had to move three times already this year with my daughter.”

Sparks worries if he is unable to receive the $600 soon, he may be forced to move again.

He is relying on the relief payment but said it was deposited into the wrong account.

“It’s hard, and then when you see that stimulus check, seeing it’s gonna deposit on the fourth, something came over me. I was like, ‘Finally, some relief,'” he said. “When I looked and see it’s going to the wrong bank account, I’m instantly thinking, ‘Well, this is gonna take forever to fix.’

“But it’s just very frustrating and getting sad to keep delaying with this stuff.”

He said he has exhausted all options and is looking for answers on when he could expect to see the payment.

“I’ve tried calling the IRS, I’ve tried calling H&R Block, and it’s impossible to get through right now because I’m assuming everyone else is also trying to contact them.

“It’s just frustrating watching the government argue back and forth over all these different things while we’re all still out here suffering,” said Sparks. “I feel helpless right now. I really, honestly have no idea what to do at this point.”

Like Sparks, Anthony Killion, of Greenwood, said he has yet to receive the second stimulus payment because his was also sent to the wrong account.

“Me and my wife both work frontlines. We’re both essential workers. My wife works not-for-profit, babysitting kids for these nurses and everything, and she ended up getting COVID,” said Killion. “Whenever that happened, we both had to take off work, and we both did not get paid for that because our companies didn’t qualify for the paid time off program.

“We kind of fell behind a little bit and some of our bills, and whenever we heard that there was a potential to get a second stimulus to kind of help us get caught back up, we were really excited about it.”

But that excitement quickly turned to worry when Killion realized his deposit went into an account he did not recognize.

“I started trying to call and figure out where it went,” Killion said. “The IRS just sends you in loops, it doesn’t go to a live agent. The Department of Treasury won’t divulge any information on this, and H&R Block just does not answer the phone. They immediately disconnect you because they say their call volume is too high.

“We almost lost our place to live because we couldn’t afford our rent whenever my wife got COVID. So it’s been a little scary having kids and trying to raise them, especially in a world that’s new to everybody.”

Killion said like many others, his family is living paycheck to paycheck right now and needed this payment for assistance.

“We can’t afford to be missing work and missing money,” he said. “It just is really hard whenever we’re promised money and it doesn’t come in. Not getting answers is really difficult.”

Both Sparks and Killion used H&R Block for their 2019 tax returns and had no issue with receiving the first stimulus payment issued nearly eight months ago.

According to H&R Block, many customers who used the “Refund Transfer” option may have had their money sent to a temporary account, which explains the unfamiliar account number some people are seeing.

H&R Block said it’s looking into the issue.

In a statement issued to FOX59, a spokesperson for H&R Block wrote:

“H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring. We immediately deposited millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® yesterday, and all direct deposits are being processed. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK and @HRBlockAnswers on Twitter.” H&R Block Spokesperson

“However you received the first round is typically how you’re going to receive the second round,” said Michele Newman, an enrolled agent and owner of Tax Masters Plus.

“This time, there’s no such tool, so you can’t go in and update any direct deposit information.”

She said those who use bank products through some tax preparation services could see a delay in their payments.

“The reason being, the people that use the bank products, the banks actually set up a temporary account, and now, with it being a new season, those temporary accounts are closed,” said Newman.

“If a person has been continuing to use that account throughout the year, they have maintained an actual physical account for that person, so they have a bank account set up,” she explained, “so those individuals will likely get the stimulus payments into those accounts. But if it was a one-time use for tax purposes, that account is likely to close.”

If it closes, Newman said, the bank will refund the payment to the IRS, and the person who it was intended for will need to claim it on their tax return.

“So what’s gonna happen is those stimulus payments are going to be submitted to the bank, and if those accounts are closed, it is going to reject and go back to the IRS,” said Newman.

A statement on the IRS’ website reads, “Because of the speed at which IRS issued this second round of payments, some payments may have been sent to an account that may be closed or no longer active.

“By law, the financial institution must return the payment to the IRS, they cannot hold and issue the payment to an individual when the account is no longer active. While the IRS is exploring options to correct these payments, if you have not received your full payment by the time you file your 2020 tax return, you may claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return,” said the IRS.

WHAT IF YOU ARE ELIGIBLE BUT HAVEN’T RECEIVED ONE OR BOTH OF THE PAYMENTS?

Indianapolis resident Antanette Casey has not received either relief payment and has been unable to get any answers.

“I was skipped both times,” she said.

“I went through, and there is a file for 1040 for temporary. It was there you could fill it out, you have to print it out, and then there’s a post office box on there,” she said. “But there’s nowhere for you to send it. The post office box that they show is closed.”

Casey said she receives social security disability, which according to the IRS, would deem her eligible for both economic impact payments.

Casey said, “Being that they said, you know, people who received social security disability will be the first ones to receive payments, and then hearing that people that are deceased have received payments, it’s like, how do you mix that up and not even send out payments to people that are waiting for them, that could use them, you know?”

Each time Casey tries to check the status of her payment by entering her information on the Get My Payment tracking tool, she is met with a response that reads, “Payment Status – Not Available.”

“It’s frustrating,” she said.

A spokesperson for the IRS told FOX59 they would refer anyone with questions on the status of their payment or eligibility questions and concerns to visit their frequently asked questions page for the Economic Impact Payments.

You can track the status of your stimulus payment by visiting the IRS’ Get My Payment tracking tool.