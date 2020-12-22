Some Hoosiers still waiting months for unemployment help

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Nine months after the COVID-19 pandemic caused unemployment filings to hit record levels, there are still people waiting months for the state to clear up issues and pay benefits.

Trisha Teague belongs to a group of people frustrated by long delays, causing them to contact FOX59 for help.

“I’m just sitting here, waiting,” Teague said.

Teague owns a pizza shop and was in the process of moving to a new location when the pandemic hit. It took four months to get her unemployment benefits approved and then in mid-August, after taking a temporary part-time job, Teague’s account went on hold again.

“I check it daily. I call them probably once a week and I just get the same answer, they can’t give me any answers,” Teague said. “It would almost be better to be denied for it, because at least you could appeal it.”

Appealing could prove even more frustrating, though, as Lori Muhammad can attest.

“I’ve just been waiting for a date to be heard,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad was denied and filed an appeal in May. It took until September for her to receive a letter acknowledging her appeal. She is still waiting for an appeal hearing date.

“Whatever it takes … to get the process moving quicker,” Muhammad said. “It’s December, a lot of us have been waiting seven or eight months.”

In the past, Indiana Department of Workforce Development Chief of Staff Josh Richardson has apologized for delays. FOX59 requested another interview with Richardson, but via email a spokesperson said, “We’ve stopped doing interviews … in the interest of focusing on claimant requests and the other pressing issues at hand.”

The department’s website says appeals typically take 8-10 weeks, but that “due to COVID-19, it is currently taking longer to hold hearings.”

“You find yourself checking it constantly. Obsessively almost, checking, like did anything pop up, can I get any information today?” Teague said. “It’s like a vicious cycle and I’m not quite sure what I’m supposed to do.”

“They need to be held accountable. They can go home and sleep at night while some of us are worrying at night,” Muhammad said.