Some Hoosiers want Gov. Holcomb to end shutdown so they can get back to work

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some Hoosiers are demanding Gov. Eric Holcomb lift the state’s stay-at-home order so they can get back to work.

The group Indiana Back to Work plans on holding a rally at the Statehouse Friday afternoon. According to a press release from the group, “All Hoosiers are essential and we must get back to work now! STOP THE SHUTDOWN!”

On their website, the group says their mission is to band together to re-open the state’s economy. It goes on to say all jobs and all Hoosiers should be considered essential and everyone “must get back to work now.”

Similar rallies to end shutdowns have been held across the country.

In Michigan Thursday, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Capitol to urge legislators to vote against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extension of their stay-at-home order.

“We would like to see all Michigan businesses open right now,” said Michigan real estate broker Ryan Kelley. “Michigan families are suffering across the state, across the country and its time to get the economy moving again.”

“We want to return to work, we want to return to our normal lives,” pointed out truck driver, Kevin Grand. “We’re not going to let fear stop us.”

In the end, Michigan lawmakers voted against Gov. Whitmer’s extension.

Back in Indiana, Mayor Joe Hogsett extended Marion County’s stay-at-home order until May 15. Gov. Holcomb hasn’t indicated if he will extend the state’s order or loosen restrictions. Regardless of his decision, Indy will remain under an order for two more weeks.

Indiana Back to Work’s rally is set for 1:30 p.m.

Gov. Holcomb is expected to announce his decision to either re-open the state’s economy or extend the stay-at-home order at his press conference at 2:30 p.m.