Some Indiana college students head back to class in person, others return for remote learning

Several colleges and universities across Indiana head back to class today. Some will hold instruction in person, while others have opted to begin the fall semester virtually.

Over the weekend, Butler University announced the fall semester would begin online due to the rising number of COVID-19 positive tests on the Indianapolis campus.

All undergraduate instruction will be remote for the first two weeks of the fall semester.

At Indiana University, class sizes will be smaller by about 70% to allow for social distancing.

There will also be online classes available, and at times, faculty will teach outdoors.

Inside the classroom, there are changes as well. When students enter, they will see marks on classroom floors, showing where desks must remain.

“Those desks aren’t going to move around. They are going to stay on those dots and that’s to make everyone safe at a physically distance where they can be safe,” explained Chuck Carney, Indiana University’s Director of Media Relations.

Purdue University and Ball State University also begin classes today.

At Purdue, classrooms and living areas been de-densified to allow for social distancing.

At Ball State University, more evening classes will offered to keep class sizes down.

Both universities also say they have a plan in place in case they need to move online at any point this semester.