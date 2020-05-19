Some Indiana colleges plan to have limited in-person classes, cancel fall break to combat COVID-19

Several Indiana colleges are making plans to reopen in the fall, but the school year won’t look the same.

Purdue University says they plan to start their semester August 24. Face-to-face instruction will end before Thanksgiving break. There will also be no Labor Day holiday or October break. This is designed so students aren’t leaving campus and returning in large numbers in the middle of the semester.

Notre Dame University plans to welcome students back to campus on August 10. That’s two weeks earlier than normal. School officials also announced, like Purdue, they’ll cancel fall break. Their semester will end before Thanksgiving.

Ivy Tech Community College announced its plan for fall semester classes that will begin on Monday, August 24. They will invite students back onto campuses throughout Indiana for face-to-face courses while continuing to offer virtual and online opportunities.

“The ‘new normal’ in August will allow students to be in charge of their learning environment. Students will have options, possibly even week-to-week, if they will attend their class online, virtually, or in-person, as their health and safety requirements could fluctuate,” Ivy Tech Provost Kara Monroe said.