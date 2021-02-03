Some Indiana vaccine clinics add February appointments as more doses become available

INDIANAPOLIS – State health officials say some Hoosiers may be able to find same-day appointments, but others are signing up for times weeks away.

Ourshot.in.gov is the place eligible Hoosiers can go to sign up for a vaccine appointment. Availability is different at every site.

On Wednesday afternoon, the first available appointment at Delaware County Health Department’s clinic was March 2nd. Over at Madison County Health Department’s clinic, several time slots were open on February 16th which is two weeks earlier.

“They increased our doses from 400 to 500 a week to 2,000 so they did open up our schedule to acclimate that throughout the month of February,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of Madison County Health Department.

Grimes said her department anticipates getting even more vaccines after March 1. They may even have to relocate at some point because they are already at capacity at the current clinic location.

Appointment availability is across the board even within the same county. Putnam County’s Health Department is booked until March. Although, time slots were available as early as February 16th at the county fairgrounds. That location just opened on Tuesday.

“Now that we have another vaccination site being administered through the hospital, they have their own supply that we can now give to the community,” said Adam Amos, Putnam County Health Officer.

If you already scheduled a first dose appointment and want to reschedule for an earlier date, Amos said you can do that. He stressed the importance of canceling the first time slot you signed up for.

Appointment times for the COVID-19 vaccine increased significantly on Tuesday at Marion County Public Health Department’s clinic on Commercial Drive. A spokesperson for the department said this is a result of MCPHD receiving more doses than previously received from the Indiana State Department of Health – which is what they had anticipated.

Kroger is also offering vaccine appointments at select locations in Indiana. The company does not use the state’s vaccine website. On Wednesday afternoon, a Kroger in Westfield showed an opening for Friday.

Hoosiers do not have to pick a clinic in the county where they live.