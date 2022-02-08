INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents dealing with icy neighborhood streets should not expect any more contracted plow drivers to pass by their homes any time soon.

“Contractors reported those streets complete by late Saturday night, and that’s been the end of the response on our residential streets since then,” said Indy DPW spokesperson Ben Easley.

While many primary streets around Indianapolis were clear and dry by Tuesday afternoon, many residential streets were coated in a layer of packed snow.

“Two to three inches of packed snow that turns into ice when it melts and then freezes again overnight, and it gets hazardous,” said Jacob Comley, maintenance director at Little Flower Catholic School on Indy’s east side.

Comley pointed out that the main roads surrounding the school were in great shape. Those included Bosart Avenue, 13th Street and Wallace Avenue. However, turning off Bosart Avenue onto 14th Street meant driving onto an icy layer throughout the surrounding neighborhood.

“It’s so compact and it’s hard to get up,” he said. “Makes it tough on the side streets.”

One block from Little Flower, Mary Bresnihan said driving around her block is still a slow process.

“Still really slick, so it’s a little scary if you have an older smaller vehicle like I do,” Bresnihan said. “I’m just going to hope that at least the roads melt pretty soon.”

That’s your best bet at this point, according to Easley. While DPW’s large city trucks repeatedly plowed and salted main streets, civilian contractors were only expected to make one plow pass on the 4,400 miles of residential streets they were hired to clear.

“They do not drop salt after they make their single pass, and they only do that one and that would have been completed by Saturday night,” Easley said. “For all intents and purposes, our response to this past week’s weather event is closed.”

Easley said DPW was still in the process of receiving invoices from contractors to see if any neighborhood streets were missed or passed over following the storm.

“Certainly if that pass didn’t happen at all, we would want to hear about that,” Easley said.

There are a number of reasons a neighborhood street did not see a plow.

“For example, if a contractor wasn’t able to go down a specific street because it was so tight and they risked vehicle damage for example, that’s not something they would want to do,” he said.

In other cases, Easley said it could come down to a difference in expectations.

“It’s going to be somewhat difficult to parse through what was actually missed by a contractor and just wasn’t maybe up to the satisfaction of the person who’s seeing their street in front of their house,” Easley said.

In the meantime, residents whose streets were plowed but remain icy are encouraged to drive safely and slowly until mother nature finishes the job of clearing them.

“The sun has come out a little bit, there’s probably been some melting and hopefully that helps as well,” Easley said. “But that will be the last of it from our contractors for this weather event.”

Neighborhoods are also welcome to get together to hire their own private company to salt and plow streets if it’s needed, he said.