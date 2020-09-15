Some IPS students are heading back to the classroom

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is giving students the option to return to the classrooms.

IPS will first welcome back pre-K through 3rd grade students on October 5, if they would like.

The district will send out a new survey starting Wednesday for parents to decide if they would like their child to return to the classroom or not.

Starting October 19, pre-K through 6th grade students can opt to return in-person.

Seventh through 12th graders will be under a hybrid learning model, which means rotating students out by last name.

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said with a lower positivity rate of COVID-19 in Marion County, she felt this was the right decision.

She knows a return to the classroom would be very beneficial to students so they can receive the best education as possible.

“Particularly for our youngest learners who are learning to read and identifying letters and those kinds of things, it’s really important they have the possibility to safely learn in person with a teacher,” Superintendent Johnson said.

IPS says since moving to remote learning, attendance has been just below the 80% mark.

Typically around this time of year, the district would see attendance around 92-95%.

IPS will make face coverings a requirement for all students.

