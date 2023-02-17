INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Steelers, a youth football team in Butler Tarkington, continues pushing through following the death of their beloved Coach Richard Donnell Hamilton, with Hamilton’s youngest son, Dontaye Hamilton, now playing an integral role on the coaching staff.

Hamilton was killed in a road rage shooting in Greenwood on Jan. 11 near I-65 and the County Line Road exit. Hamilton started the Indy Steelers in 2006.

“Growing up that was probably the coolest thing that I thought my dad did was get a bunch of kids from the inner city that really nobody paid attention to or cared about and gave them a chance,” Hamilton said.

As police investigate who’s responsible for Coach Nell’s shooting, Dontaye and his mom and Coach Nell’s wife, Tiffany, carry on his legacy by organizing and running the Indy Steelers.

“My first day being out there with them, that made me probably the most happiest throughout all of this because they’re just fun,” Dontaye said.

Coach Nell said he wanted kids to excel in football and he wanted them to achieve a happy life. The coach condemned violence in July 2022, which he often did.

“A lot of people don’t really know what a lot of these kids go through emotionally,” Coach Nell said last summer. “They’re not even hurting the young person; you’re hurting the family. Just everybody around them.”

Dontaye is now a college student with a scholarship to play football at West Virginia Wesleyan. He’ll return to school this summer, but until then he’ll be on the field.

“Kids still need that leadership so I’m here to play that part,” Dontaye said.

ISP said they continue to follow every lead and tip in the death of Coach Nell. The family encourages children ages 6 to 12 to sign up for the Indy Steelers.

Indy Steelers Registration Information

Practice is held every from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tarkington Park. Athletes should bring a water bottle and wear cleats.

During Flag Football Season, which is now, the fees are $75 per child but families should ask for sibling discounts.

Tiffany said children will not be turned away if they are unable to pay the fee, but families should reach out to Tiffany at indysteelersayf@gmail.com.

Athletes need to provide birth certificates or proof of school grade, warm practice clothes and cleats.