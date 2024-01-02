Do peanut butter and bacon go together like peanut butter and jelly?

Sonic Drive-In seems to think so! Starting on Jan. 8, customers can order a new burger and shake featuring the unlikely flavor combination at Sonic locations nationwide.

The items are available for a limited time only. Think the flavors sound a bit “too extreme?” Sonic is telling customers not to “knock ‘em until you try ‘em.”

Image via Sonic Drive-In

The Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger features two beef patties with creamy peanut butter, crispy bacon, grilled onions and cheese. It’s all packed on a toasted bakery bun.

If the burger sounds a bit too adventurous, then maybe try the shake version. The Peanut Butter Bacon Shake mixes peanut butter and crispy bacon with vanilla soft serve. It’s all finished with whipped topping and a cherry.

“Peanut butter and bacon is not a combination you’d expect on a cheeseburger and you definitely wouldn’t think to combine these flavors into a shake, but at Sonic, we ignore what everyone else considers normal to deliver innovation that’ll make guests shout, ‘Hell yeah, Sonic!’” said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary and menu innovation. “We did it once with the Pickle Juice Slush, and we’re doing it again with this latest ‘this-seems-weird-but-I-have-to-try-it’ combination that you can experience either on a cheeseburger or in a shake.”

For those bold enough to try it, the peanut butter and bacon items will be available from Jan. 8 through Feb. 4 while supplies last. Prices start at $6.39 for the double cheeseburger and $3.99 for a medium shake.