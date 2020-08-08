Mid-American Conference postpones fall season, intends to provide spring opportunities

Ball State will not have a football season this fall after The Mid-American Conference (MAC) on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to postpone its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

The MAC announced the postponement of all scheduled fall contests and championships Saturday due to the continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the MAC’s 12 schools facing a significant financial burden by trying to maintain costly coronavirus protocols, the conference’s university presidents made the decision to explore a spring season.

The sports affected by the decision include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The conference’s decision comes after the NCAA announced it would allow each division to independently decide whether it can hold championship events safely in the fall. The Big Ten announced it would plan a conference-only schedule, canceling several games against the MAC.

MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from playing road games against power conference teams. Most of those games were canceled when the Power Five went to exclusively or mostly conference games. Without them, the strain of trying to implement all that it would take to keep players and staff safe during a pandemic became too much.

In June, Dr. Anthony Fauci offered a serious concern about whether there will be pro football this fall.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble – insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day – it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” he said in an interview with CNN medical expert Sanja Gupta. “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

A COVID-19 outbreak for a Major League Baseball team three days into its season forced two games to be postponed and brought a glimpse of how difficult the task would be to play through a pandemic.

The Associated Press reports college sports will try to conduct their seasons outside a controlled, virus-free bubble, though COVID-19 flare-ups have already shut down voluntary workouts in July.

NCAA guidelines recommended testing college football players once a week during the season, within 72 hours of a game. Whether that is enough to prevent outbreaks that shut down teams, especially when more students return to campuses and college towns, remains to be seen.

As of the time of this report, there have been no decisions made regarding winter sports.